Ex-Ireland internationals agree on Evan Ferguson’s ‘exciting’ potential

Former Ireland international Kenny Cunningham has backed Ireland U21 Evan Ferguson to enjoy an ‘exciting’ career for the Boys in Green.

On Wednesday night, Ferguson was named on the bench in Brighton’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, replicating what he did at Bohemians in 2019 in a mid-season friendly against Chelsea.

Since making his move to Brighton, the former St. Kevin’s Boys schoolboy has gone from strength to strength, joining their U23 set-up shortly after joining the Premier League club.

And with his rise continuing, Cunningham singled the Ireland U21 out for special praise on Premier Sports, ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

“It was through word of mouth when I first heard of Evan,” Cunningham said. “He was picking up a few minutes at Bohemians before he was snapped up by Brighton.

“I spoke to a couple of people on the ground there, and he’s made a big impact in a short period of time. He was very quickly involved with the U23s, at just 16 or 17.

17-year-old Irish striker Evan Ferguson has been the source of plenty of buzz, and he’s on the bench for Brighton tonight 👀 “Very exciting times ahead hopefully for him, not only in a Brighton jersey but in an Ireland shirt as well.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FrrKQ1thcJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 29, 2021

“Physically he could handle it. He’s a man, and has broken into the 21s squad. There is clear ability there and there is very exciting times ahead. Not only for him in a Brighton jersey, but in an Ireland jersey as well.”

Ferguson’s praise was not limited to Cunningham, however.

Fellow TV pundit Damien Delaney also tipped the Ashbourne teenager to continue on his upward trajectory.

“He’s very talented,” the former Crystal Palace defender added. “To get into the Bohs team at the age he did was a great achievement for him, and at Brighton, he’s clearly doing the right things.

“You don’t get out of the 23s and into the first-team unless you’re showing it on a regular basis in training. He just needs to continue that upward trajectory, and hopefully he can get some minutes.”

At just 17, Ferguson has already played one senior first-team game for Brighton, and looks likely to make that more of a regular occurrence sooner rather than later.

And at Brighton, he has every chance in doing so.

