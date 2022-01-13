Cyrus Christie aims to follow in Marcus Rashford’s footsteps following loan move

Cyrus Christie has joined Swansea City on loan.

Ireland international Cyrus Christie revealed how he is hoping that his community initiatives can help inspire the next generation, after completing his loan move to Swansea City this morning.

Christie, who joins the Swans on loan from Fulham, has been a long-standing campaigner of the disadvantaged in society – and is hoping that he can build on that in the coming years.

Like his ex-Premier League counterpart Marcus Rashford, Christie has started to build his foundation.

Cyrus Christie: “We are slowly making changes..”

“I started the foundation maybe 18 months to two years ago, with a guy from Coventry, and he was able to help me put things in place to help it grow and help more people,” he told Swansea City’s media team.

“My end goal is to create a scholarship foundation that helps people who are underprivileged and maybe don’t have the opportunities other people get to push through and succeed in their dreams. “It’s not just people who want to be footballers, there are people who want to be musicians, to be lawyers, to go to university and find those opportunities. 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗲 🙌 Swansea City has completed the signing of defender @cyruschristie on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, subject to international clearance. 👉 https://t.co/wKjwRz0X8I@SwanseaUni | @Westacresltd | @JomaSportUK pic.twitter.com/mbN6HVSrrW — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 13, 2022 “There are many people who don’t get the chance to get to certain places. It’s about giving them the platform to reach their dreams and inspire the next generation. “Of course, I was proud of being named on the Black List, it is great to be recognised among such great names and, like I said, it’s about being able to help people. “Obviously, Marcus Rashford has a bigger platform than me, but we are slowly making changes and you can see it.”

On the pitch, however, Christie joins a Swansea side who are struggling towards the bottom-half of the table, as they look to avoid being sucked into a relegation dogfight under manager Russell Martin.

And ahead of his loan move to the Swansea.com Stadium, the Irish international admits he is hoping to make up for some lost time in the Championship.

“I am looking forward to playing some football again, I spoke to the manager and straight away he almost made my mind up for me,” he explained.

“It’s always great when a manager rings you and outlines everything he wants from you and how he sees you fitting in. He spoke about his ideas and as a footballer it goes a long way when you feel wanted by a manager.” Pending international clearance, Christie could be in line to make his first appearance for the Swans this weekend, in their Championship showdown against Huddersfield Town.

