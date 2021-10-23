Cristiano Ronaldo offers take on his defensive critics at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a word or two say about the criticism he has received at Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has laughed off his critics over his apparent defensive inadequacies with Man United in recent weeks under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in August, has flattered to deceive at times while back at the club, but he is not accepting criticism over the defensive side of his game.

In recent weeks, the Portuguese international has been the subject of intense media scrutiny over his performances, with United struggling to find their rhythm.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his critics.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash against Liverpool, Ronaldo has offered a defiant defence of his efforts in red this season, despite the number suggesting otherwise.

“I know when the team needs my help defensively,” he said. “But my role in the club is to win, help the team to win and to score goals – [the defensive side] is part of my job.

“The people who don’t want to see that is because they don’t like me but to be honest I’m 36, I win everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me? I sleep good at night.

“I go to my bed with my conscience very good. Keep going with that because I will still close mouths and win things.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on criticism.

While he defended himself from his critics since returning to Old Trafford, Ronaldo has also explained why he sees his critics as a good thing.

“Criticism is always part of the business,” he added. “I’m not worried about that. And I see it as a good thing to be honest. If they worry about me or they speak about me, it’s because they know my potential and value in football still. So it’s good.

🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United comeback at Old Trafford… @ManUtd | #UCL pic.twitter.com/4XAIrczIKF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2021

“I’ll give you an example: if you’re in a school and you’re the best student, you ask the worst student if he likes the best, they’ll say they don’t like him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Man United