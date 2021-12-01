Cristiano Ronaldo supports claims that blast decision to award Lionel Messi a ‘stolen’ Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have made quite the accusation.

Man United forward, and apparent Ballon d’Or favourite Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have gotten behind claims that suggest Lionel Messi was undeserving of the award.

Ronaldo and his fellow elite-level striking compatriot Robert Lewandowski were beaten to the crown by Messi, with the Polish striker coming second, and Ronaldo in sixth.

While Ronaldo has not had a brilliant year by his own standards, he still appears to be aggrieved that he, nor Lewandowski took the honour – with the Argentine great nabbing his seventh Ballon d’Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy over Ballon d’Or pick.

On Instagram, Ronaldo publicly backed claims from a fan account that Messi stole the Ballon d’Or from himself and Robert Lewandowski.

PSG star Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday night, beating Bayern Munich marksman Lewandowski to the prize by 33 votes.

HERE IS THE WINNER! SEVEN BALLON D’OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

Ronaldo finished sixth himself, coming 435 votes behind his Argentine adversary, but he was still incensed that his great rival took the crown he supposedly did not deserve.

In doing so, the Man United forward commented, ‘facts’, underneath a fan post detailing why the Portugal captain deserved the award over Messi.

Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo, however, is not the only person who seemed to question the award going to Messi, as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was of the same belief too.

While the German appreciated the ability of Messi, he did note that he was surprised by the award going the Argentine’s way.

“I think you can always give it to Lionel Messi for the career that he’s had, for the footballer he is,” Klopp explained.

“All these kinds of things but if you don’t give it to Robert Lewandowski then it’s quite tricky to get it at all.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ballon d'or, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, robert lewandowski