Coventry City confirm signing of promising Irish teenager

Waterford teenager Abel Alabi has completed his long-awaited move to Championship high-flyers Coventry City after an impressive stint in the League of Ireland underage grades.

Alabi was due to make the move to the UK earlier this year, but due to Brexit-related complications, that move was put on ice until he turned 18.

But he has since completed his move to the Sky Blues where he will initially link up with the club’s Under-23s in January, pending international clearance.

A defender by trade, Albi can also play as a midfielder – and he joins a host of Irish names with Coventry’s Under-23s at the moment.

Former Cork City star Ricardo Dinanga is with the club, as are Jordan Shipley, Jay McGrath and Fionn O’Brien.

Alabi was on trial with Coventry earlier this year before the club decided to offer him a contract.

“We’re pleased to welcome Abel to the club,” Coventry Under-23s coach Luke Tisdale said. “He spent some time with us last season and in the summer and impressed.

“He is very physically adept and will be a big presence at the back for the Under-18s come January 1st.

“Abel will be put on an individual development plan like everyone is and he will work with the 18s for the remainder of this season, before joining the Under-23s group at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.”

Alabi played for Waterford schoolboy club Southend United before joining Waterford FC’s Under-15 side in May 2018, before then progressing to the club’s Under-17 side in 2019.

While he did not make a senior first-team appearance for the Blues, he joins his new employers with a burgeoning reputation as one of the finest young players in the country.

