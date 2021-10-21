Courtney Brosnan reflects on proud Ireland performance v Sweden

Courtney Brosnan turned in a fantastic display for Ireland against Sweden.

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan admitted that she, and her teammates can be proud of their performance against Sweden, despite defeat at Tallaght Stadium.

Brosnan denied the Swedes on several occasions in front of a sold-out Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, although her efforts could not help Ireland secure a point.

But, despite that, she cut a pleased figure after the game after she collected her player of the match award while speaking to RTE.

Courtney Brosnan on Ireland v Sweden.

Born in the United States, Brosnan impressed after a less than convincing debut in the green jersey last time out against Australia at Tallaght Stadium.

‘We can be really proud’ – Player of the match Courtney Brosnan tells @CorkTOD that Ireland will look to build on the positive performance in tonight’s defeat #RTEsoccer #COYGIG #IRLSWE pic.twitter.com/1GuTYB3E5G — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 21, 2021

“I think we can be really, really proud of the performance we put in,” she said.

“It’s a really positive start to the campaign and we’re just looking to take that performance against Sweden and carry that onto Finland and moving forward for the rest of the campaign so obviously it just shows what we are capable of and we can be proud of ourselves.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that we lost but holding our own against Sweden is something to be proud of, for sure.”

Brosnan happy with Ireland’s battling qualities.

Ireland rallied late on against the Swedes, although they could not do enough to force a dramatic equaliser in which the crowd was baying for during the latter stages of the game.

And it was that effort at the death that pleased Brosnan as the Girls in Green get set to take on Finland on Tuesday evening in a huge World Cup qualifier.

“We worked really hard not to concede goals and the girls put in such an unbelievable effort tonight,” she added.

“We can be proud of the fight to keep out their amazing front line.”

