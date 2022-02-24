LOI Preview: Cork City’s Cian Coleman hoping to lead his boyhood club back where they belong

Week 2 of the League of Ireland will bring up some great games.

A self-confessed Cork City fan, Cian Coleman knows all about representing his hometown club, and he will be hoping to build on their impressive start last week.

In their opening night showdown, City ran out 6-0 winners away to Bray Wanderers, with Coleman captaining the Leesiders to a remarkable win.

The result sent them top, with Waterford and Treaty United also recording big wins on the opening day in the second-tier.

But for Coleman, a self-confessed Cork City fan in his youth, it was just the start he was looking for.

“It was a great way to start the season.”

“It was a brilliant start, and we couldn’t have started in a better way,” Coleman told Pundit Arena. “The first games of the season are generally quite tight. In the first-half on Friday, while we were ahead, it was a very scrappy game.

“But in the second-half we kind of just took over, and it was a great way to start the season.”

The 2022 campaign also sees Coleman captain his boyhood club, having come through the ranks as a teenager before.

Having captained the club at U19s level, and in the UEFA Youth League, the central defender had stints at Cobh Ramblers, Limerick and St Patrick’s Athletic, before returning in 2020.

“It’s an honour to be captain of the club,” he adds. “Being from Cork and being the captain is unreal for me.

“It’s a big year, but every year is a big year playing for this club. It’s such a big club, and I’m hoping that we have a big season and we’re up where we should be.

“Everyone knows that this club should be in the Premier Division. And to be the captain of this team fighting to get there is something that I’m delighted with.”

Teenage dreams.

During his last stint at the club, Coleman is most well-remembered for his time with the Leesiders U19s side that went on a magical European run.

In the UEFA Youth League, Coleman captained a young City side that had Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor McCarthy, and Aaron Drinan within their ranks.

All of whom are now plying their trade in the UK with Rotherham United, St Mirren and Leyton Orient respectively.

“I joined the club when I was 16,” he explained. “That was a great experience playing in that team in the UEFA Youth League with those lads.

“They’ve gone on to do brilliantly, and will have good careers. But for me to go away, get game-time and come full circle to come back is… I’ve always wanted to come back when I was at other clubs. I don’t think it can get much better than now coming back to captain the club.

“I went to games when I was younger through the years. I would’ve been in the Shed when I was younger so I was a big Cork City fan growing up,” he added.

Cork City.

But for now, Coleman is entrusted with the role of captaining a promotion hunting side, and it is an honour he is relishing.

Couple that with a desire to right the wrongs of last season, the Corkonian is enjoying the newfound positivity around the club ahead of their first home league game of the season.

“Last year wasn’t a good year for us,” he added. “We didn’t start well and that cost us in the end. I suppose we found form a small bit towards the end, but it wasn’t enough.

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘. Cork City vs Galway United. This Friday, 7:45pm. ➡️ https://t.co/tD2k6lqhYI#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/Ktmvo2v5bX — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) February 22, 2022

“This year is a lot more positive with the fans back in. That will be a huge help for us, and we have improved our squad this year. There’s big expectation this year, but there should be every year at this club.”

He then added: “Galway are good side, but these are the games you want to play in as a player.

“We’ll just take things at one game at a time, and won’t get ahead of ourselves. We know what we want to do this season, but there’s no point getting ahead of ourselves.”

League of Ireland fixtures.

Premier Division.

Bohemians v Dundalk; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers; Drogheda United v Shelbourne; St. Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Finn Harps.

This Week’s Spotlight Game ⚽

St Patrick’s Athletic 🆚 Sligo Rovers FC

Friday, February 25th 🎯

Get Your Match Day Pass Now 🎟️

🔗https://t.co/4HOgSF0dDv pic.twitter.com/6Qee97RKmm — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 24, 2022

First Division.

Cobh Ramblers v Wexford; Cork City v Galway United; Treaty United v Athlone Town; Waterford v Bray Wanderers.

All KO’s 7.45pm unless otherwise stated, Friday 25th February.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cian Coleman, cork city, league of ireland first division, league of ireland premier division