Conor McGregor suggests buying Chelsea

MMA star Conor McGregor has suggested that he would be interested in purchasing Chelsea FC, amid reports that the club is up for sale in recent days.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly suggested that he would be willing to part with his club, with heavy economic sanctions set to be rolled out against Russia in the coming days and weeks.

And today, McGregor, has claimed that he would be willing to table an offer to buy the West London club.

On Twitter, McGregor tagged Chelsea in a tweet, expressing his wish to buy the club from their current Russian owner.

Whether a legitimate claim or not, it is starting to become apparent that the Blues are in need of a new owner.

Recently, a Swiss-backed consortium have been linked with a buy-out of the club, with billionaire Hansjorg Wyss leading the charge thus far.

“Like all the other oligarchs, he is panicked,” Wyss told Swiss publication, Wyss. “Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. Along with three other people, I received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four or five days. Abramovich is asking too much right now. Chelsea owes him Ł2 billion ($2.7 billion, 2.4 billion euros). But Chelsea has no money. This means that those who buy Chelsea must compensate Abramovich.

“We do not yet know the exact sale price. I can very well imagine myself joining Chelsea with partners. First I have to look carefully at the conditions. I certainly wouldn’t do such a thing alone. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six to seven investors.”

And while the Blues have continued to be the subject of intense off-pitch speculation, it did little to distract on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

While they were unable to win, they did turn in a strong showing against Liverpool, with Caoimhin Kelleher firing home the winning penalty at Wembley Stadium.

