Conor Hourihane: “We kept working hard and believing in what the manager wanted”

Conor Hourihane is positive about Ireland’s chances.

Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane is hoping that the both he and his international teammates can continue to push on after an encouraging international window for the Boys in Green.

Stephen Kenny’s side won their two internationals during this window, scoring seven and conceding none as Callum Robinson came to the fore.

Hourihane, however, is confident that the team can use this international window as a means to build momentum ahead of next month’s qualifiers.

Conor Hourihane speaks after Ireland’s win v Qatar.

Speaking after Tuesday evening’s win, the Sheffield United midfielder said that the players still believed in Kenny’s principles despite a slow start to his reign in charge.

“Performances had been getting better but this week it’s fair to say the results have come as well. It’s just a bit of persistence, I think, and we have to use this week as well to keep moving in the right direction.”

Conor Hourihane hails Callum Robinson after Ireland beat Qatar.

As one of the more senior players in Kenny’s squad, Hourihane impressed in the middle of the park alongside Jeff Hendrick, who also came in for praise from Kenny.

Hourihane, however, reserved a special mention for Robinson who established himself as a talisman of sorts for the Boys in Green during the last few days.

Player of the match Callum Robinson became the first Republic of Ireland player to score a hat-trick in a senior international game since Robbie Keane in 2014. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/lReSxffHec — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2021

“It’s a big boost for the squad, obviously,” he explained on Robinson’s form. “The one thing since I’ve been in the squad is the lack of goals from players.

“[Shane] Duffy always gets his head on a couple but you need that striker, that talisman to chip in with goals all the time.”

