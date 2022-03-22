Conor Hourihane reflects on Anthony Barry’s Ireland exit

A blow for Ireland.

Ireland international Conor Hourihane has reflected on the potential blow caused by the departure of Anthony Barry from the Ireland coaching staff.

Barry left the Boys in Green to take up a role with Belgium in recent months, bringing an end to his year-long association with Stephen Kenny.

And on Saturday, Barry’s first assignment with Belgium will see him in the opposing dug-out to Kenny and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

“He was a breath of fresh air..”

Taking over from Barry is current QPR assistant boss John Eustace, and Hourihane is hoping that he will take up the mantle left by the ex-Chelsea coach.

“It’s no secret that Anthony was fantastic,” Hourihane explained, when speaking to the media. “When he first came in, he was a breath of fresh air. He had great ideas and the way he coached was great.

“He was at Chelsea and you’re not a bad coach if you’re at a top club like Chelsea. They’ve won a few trophies and he’s been heavily involved.

🗣 ‘Anthony was fantastic when he first came in.’ Conor Hourihane discussed the impact that Anthony Barry had on Stephen Kenny’s side before his departure. 👇 Football w/ @SkyIreland ⚽️https://t.co/yYyffVl4Pa pic.twitter.com/n3dsv6hUii — Off The Ball (@offtheball) March 21, 2022

“He was very impressive in his time here, put his stamp on the group and was brilliant. He’s gone to Belgium and we have to move on.

“Hopefully John coming in can give us a few different ideas, along with Keith [Andrews], who is brilliant.

“Thanks to Anthony for everything he did, but it’s a new chapter now. We’ll try to move forward.”

John Eustace.

Eustace takes over from Barry with a similarly strong pedigree as a coach.

Currently with QPR, Eustace was credited with turning non-league side Ebbsfleet’s fortunes around, with the team being dubbed the ‘Barcelona’ of the non-league.

He was also on the same Uefa Pro License course as Barry, with the two set to reacquaint themselves with one another on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Everything you need to know about the game, including TV details, can be found here.

