Conor Gallagher reportedly holds ‘reservations’ over Chelsea career

Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea fear.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is understood to be hesitant at making a return to the Blues’ first-team set-up given the quality in their squad at the moment.

Gallagher is on loan at Crystal Palace from the Champions League holders, but is unlikely to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans any time soon,

With all of that in mind, the English international is understood to be holding concerns regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future.

“Conor Gallagher is understood to have reservations about whether he will truly get a crack at Chelsea’s first team next season,” a report in Eurosport claims. “Despite the club assuring him it will be the case.

“Of the 22 players currently out on loan, there is a feeling around Chelsea’s Cobham base that Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are the pair being looked at as leading candidates to step up next season.

They added: “They have intimated to Gallagher that a good season at Crystal Palace will open the door for him but sources close to the player say he still fears they will be tempted to strengthen the squad through the transfer market – reducing his chances of a breakthrough.

“Gallagher has been outstanding for Crystal Palace this season and has broken into the England set up. He will return to Chelsea at the end of the season for discussions about the next step.”

Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has enjoyed a strong start to life on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace this year, scoring in their remarkable 2-0 win away to Man City.

He has also helped Patrick Vieira’s side to a comfortable 10th place position in the Premier League so far this season, winning their last two games in a row.

Palace take on Burnley away from home this weekend at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Conor Gallagher, crystal palace, Premier League