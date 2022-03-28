Conor Coventry hails ‘class’ Troy Parrott ahead of Ireland’s crunch U21 Sweden showdown

High praise for Troy Parrott.

Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry has hailed his club, and former international teammate Troy Parrott.

Parrott and Coventry have combined superbly at club level this term with MK Dons, leading the League One side to an unlikely promotion assault.

And they look in prime position to secure their Championship return, thanks to their sensational start to 2022.

“I’m not surprised by how good he is..”

Notably, from an Irish perspective, Parrott has been in fine form, although goals have not been as easy to come by.

But his commitment to the team has helped significantly, with Coventry singling him out for praise.

“Troy is class,” Coventry explained. “Obviously, I played with him before so I know his quality.

“I’m not surprised by how good he is. The way he’s been working for the team has been incredible, and it shows that he is still developing and learning.

“He’s a quality player and I’m just happy to play with him every week.”

Conor Coventry: “It would be incredible to qualify..”

But for now, Coventry is on a different team to Parrott, being involved with the Ireland U21 set-up, with his teammate involved with the senior side.

And on Tuesday night, the Ireland U21s take on Sweden in a vital European qualifier at the Boras Arena, with Ireland hoping to secure their place in a first ever major U21 finals.

“It would be incredible to qualify,” Coventry added. “I see how hard all the staff work in terms of the style, and how much it means to the boys.

“We’re such a close group and that’s not the boys, it’s the staff as well. We love coming away and being together.

“Any way we can prolong that will mean so much to us, never mind the history, which obviously, is massive as well. But just as a unit and the bond we have here, we just want to keep that going.”

Kick-off on Tuesday evening is at 5pm, and will be live on RTE 2. Coverage starts at 4.30pm.

