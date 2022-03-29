Conor Coventry: Ireland’s U21 starlet shining in MK Dons’ promotion hunt

Conor Coventry is one of the most in-form Irish players in League One.

At the start of the January transfer window, Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry found himself in a rather challenging predicament.

Struggling for game-time at Peterborough United in a relegation dogfight, Coventry often found himself on the bench or in stands, before a chance presented itself at MK Dons.

From there, he has flourished, playing a key role in the Dons’ sensational run of form this calendar year, alongside Irish pair Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora.

Importantly, from an Irish perspective, he has found his form and rhythm at a side where he is valued in the heart of midfield, which will undoubtedly help the Boys in Green ahead of Tuesday evening’s crunch U21 clash v Sweden.

Conor Coventry on the rise.

But this return to form comes as no real surprise once the surface is scratched in any way, shape, or form.

At MK Dons, Coventry, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his family links to Cabra on Dublin’s Northside, has benefitted from working alongside Liam Manning, who he worked with at West Ham’s academy.

Since joining his new club, Coventry has played in almost every game, and has played a key role in the Dons’ recent rise up the League One table.

“He’s very good,” Coventry explained on Manning. “I mean, he was someone from, when I was about 15/16 at West Ham, who worked very closely with me, and took a real interest in my career.

“He’s helped me massively to develop as a person and a player, and I’m thankful for him for what he has done with me since January. Personally, I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

MK Dons.

In a way, Coventry has been fortunate to find himself at a club with such a feel-good factor around the place, a contrast to his prior loan at Peterborough, battling at the foot of the Championship.

Under Darren Ferguson, the 22-year-old played a bit-part role in a side scrambling for Championship survival. He has, however, traded that for a promotion attempt, albeit in a lower league.

“I think it’s a collection of things [on what is going well at MK Dons],” he explains.

⛔️⛔️ What a save from Jamie Cumming 👏 What a block from Conor Coventry 👏 pic.twitter.com/aO3tYGsFyA — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) March 20, 2022

“It’s hard for me just to pin down one or two. I think we’ve got a young team who wants to learn, and wants to play a certain way.

“We are really brave in doing that and have a manager who will back us in doing that. He gives us the license to be brave and play how we do.

“I think it is similar to here [with Ireland] really. The bond of the group and everyone is on the same page, pulling in the same direction. I think that’s a great starting point.”

“It’s not just luck..”

Saying that, Coventry has had to work hard to reach his current level with consistent performances.

For context, the West Ham loanee is closing in on becoming Ireland’s all-time record U21 cap holder, and is a first-team regular in League One, where a number of current Irish senior internationals are impressing.

“It’s not just luck [to be on loan at MK Dons],” he adds.

The Irish Xavi 🔥🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/6uzrSGqrC3 — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) February 26, 2022

“I’ve obviously worked hard to get into a team like this and, if it was just luck, and I wasn’t good enough, then I wouldn’t be playing.

“But I do feel fortunate that I’ve come at the time that I’ve come and I know the manager well. He’s putting his trust in me.

“And obviously, we’re in a great place at the moment and hopefully we can achieve something, and get promoted. That would be a great thing to do.”

“It’s a wide open group where anyone can take points..

While chasing his own personal history at international level in terms of appearances, the prize on offer for Ireland’s U21s as a collective is much bigger.

The Boys in Green have never reached an U21 European Championship before, and they are still within striking distance of achieving that goal for the very first time.

And despite a mixed start, Coventry is still confident he, and his teammates can top their group, with Sweden and Italy only just ahead of them.

“I still think that we can come first,” he notes. “We’ve got to play Italy and two more home games. We’ve got Sweden [away] now, who we’ve already beaten, so why not chase first?

“If we don’t, obviously, we’ll take second. Bosnia and Montenegro are tough sides, as we’ve seen so far. It’s a wide open group where anyone can take points.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Conor Coventry, ireland u21, mk dons