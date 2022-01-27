Connor Ronan reveals Ireland senior call-up dream at St Mirren

Connor Ronan’s stock is rising in Scotland.

Former Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan has revealed he retains a hope in the back of his mind for a senior call-up to Stephen Kenny’s squad.

Ronan, 23, is on loan at the Buddies from Premier League side Wolves, and has begun to show his class in recent games at the club; with Jamie McGrath’s future at the club in doubt.

And following his goalscoring heroics against Aberdeen on Tuesday night, his manager, Jim Goodwin called out Kenny in terms of handing his loanee an international cap.

Conor Ronan: “I’ll just keep getting on with things..”

With that in mind, Ronan has revealed that a potential international call-up is at the back of his mind, at the very least.

“It’s probably at the back of my mind,” the attacking midfielder told the PA news agency. “First and foremost you’ve always got to focus on your club football because that’s what’s going to get you in there.

“I’m just taking each game as it comes and hopefully chipping in with a few more goals and assists. That won’t do me any harm.

“I’ll just keep getting on with things and taking one game at a time.”

And while Ronan is aware that he must keep his club form strong if an international call-up was to come; he does have prior history with Kenny.

During Kenny’s stint as Ireland U21 boss, Ronan was a key part of Kenny’s starting XI, recording 14 appearances for the Boys in Green at U21 level.

In addition, he has also been on loan in the continent in Slovakia and Switzerland. Meanwhile, he has also enjoyed prior spells with Walsall and Blackpool in England.

