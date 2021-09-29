Former Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan backed to continue impressive St Mirren form

Connor Ronan backed to make an impact on the international stage with Ireland.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has called on former Ireland U21 Connor Ronan to continue his impressive start to life at the club, and cause some selection headaches for Stephen Kenny on the international front.

Ronan impressed last weekend for Goodwin’s side as he combined with Ireland international Jamie McGrath.

The former Wolves youngster scored twice for his new club, as St Mirren won their first league game of the season against Aberdeen.

Goodwin pleased with Connor Ronan’s impact.

Following an impressive display over the weekend, Goodwin is hopeful that he can continue his good form and force his way back into the international reckoning.

“I couldn’t be any more satisfied with how he’s settled in to the group,” Goodwin said. “He’s only going to get better as he’s nowhere near the level of fitness that we need.

“He knows that himself. That will probably be his first 90 minutes for seven or eight months. I’m delighted to be doing my bit for the international team back home as well.

“Jamie McGrath’s already had a call-up, and if Connor keeps on putting in displays like that Stephen Kenny will have a decision to make about him as well.”

Connor Ronan impresses for St Mirren.

As mentioned, Ronan enjoyed a memorable day on Saturday against Aberdeen in a dramatic 3-2 home win.

He opened the scoring with a deflected effort on goal that beat Joe Lewis from outside the penalty area as the hosts found themselves a goal behind at the break.

The Wolves loanee then finished off a fine move which saw his teammate Jamie McGrath come to the fore.

McGrath found Ronan in space after gliding past Scott Brown, with Ronan finding the back of the net with a cracking low finish from outside the penalty area.

