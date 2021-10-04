Claudio Ranieri appointed as new Watford boss

Caludio Ranieri makes a Premier League return.

Premier League strugglers Watford have confirmed the appointment of Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri as the club’s Head Coach.

Ranieri was most recently with Fulham in the Premier League, but his stint at Craven Cottage did not last long as they were relegated back to the Championship following the Italian’s dismissal.

Ranieri is best known for his time in charge of Leicester City as he helped the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League in the 2015/16. He takes over the reins of Watford who recently parted ways with Xisco Munoz.

Watford ‘delighted’ to bring Claudio Ranieri as new manager to the club.

Confirming the news on Monday evening, Watford said that they were pleased to welcome their new Head Coach to Vicarage Road.

“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new Head Coach, on a two-year contract,” a club statement read. 🇮🇹 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐃𝐈𝐎 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐈 🇮🇹 Our new Head Coach 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Dhy5fnckuW — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 4, 2021 “The Italian arrives at Vicarage Road boasting a wealth of experience in charge of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Premier League, Coppa Italia and Copa del Rey titles among his managerial highlights..

“Ranieri will be joined at Watford by Assistant Coaches Paolo Benetti and Carlo Cornacchia, as well as Fitness Coach Carlo Spignoli. His first match in charge of the Hornets will be at home to Liverpool on Saturday October 16 (12.30pm KO).” Watford and Ranieri’s recent struggles. Since winning the Premier League with Leicester City, Ranieri has struggled to make a real imprint at his latest clubs, with his recent stint at Fulham epitomising that. While in charge at Craven Cottage, Ranieri won just three of his 17 games in charge of the club. Further stints in the Serie A with Sampdoria and Roma followed where Ranieri enjoyed relative success, but not enough as he left both clubs. As for Watford, they have picked up seven points from their opening seven league games of the season, although, they are heading into a difficult series of games. In their quest for Premier League survival, they will have to do it without club hero Troy Deeney who left the club in August.

