Classy Cristiano Ronaldo swaps jersey with Everton’s Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend and Cristiano Ronaldo swap jerseys.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his Man United jersey to Everton’s Andros Townsend in a classy gesture from the United star.

Townsend jokingly celebrated his equaliser by mimicking Ronaldo’s celebration, but the pair have not fallen out over the incident.

In fact, Townsend and Ronaldo even swapped jerseys after the game – with the Everton star posting it to his social media account after the game.

A classy gesture from Ronaldo.

It was another frustrating day at the office for Man United as they were held at home to another draw. The draw followed recent poor showings against Aston Villa and West Ham at Old Trafford.

But that would not deter Ronaldo from giving Townsend a match-worn jersey after the game as the Toffees left Manchester with a hard-fought point.

The result leaves Everton in fine fettle heading into the international break as they grapple with a raft of injuries within their first-team.

Rafa Benitez’s side were without first-team regulars Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman for their game against United.

Despite that, the Toffees caused a number of issues for their hosts, and they may have left Old Trafford with all three points if they were a bit more clinical in front of goal.

Townsend’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Townsend’s celebration may have been considered as controversial or inciting to Ronaldo, he stressed after the game it was anything but that.

The forward clarified that he was not intending to disrespect the United legend with his celebration.

“You know what? No disrespect, this guy is my idol. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques, maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn’t great execution.

"He's my idol. I grew up watching Ronaldo, I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. "Maybe should have spent longer on the celebration because it wasn't great!" 😂 Andros Townsend says it was a honour to share the field with CR7. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/MBxBeOcg9f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2021

“It was just a bit of respect to Ronaldo. It was an honour to share a pitch with him.”

