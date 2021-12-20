Ciaran Clark slammed for mistake that ‘would not be seen at an under-10s game’

Ciaran Clark has had a tough few days.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has fired shots at the ‘laughable’ defending from Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark, following the Toon Army’s dreadful 4-0 defeat at home to Man City on Sunday.

Clark’s defensive frailties were also called out by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, with the former Liverpool defender labelling them as ‘shocking’.

But the Irish international has come under further fire since then, with Shearer branding Clark’s latest error as something that would not be seen in an under-10s game.

Alan Shearer takes aim at Ciaran Clark.

“The way Newcastle defended, if it wasn’t my team I would say it was laughable, but it was anything but that,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“You can imagine what they’re saying in the dressing room beforehand: keep it tight for 20 minutes, we’re up against a great team today so no mistakes.

“This was after four minutes. That was the first mistake, so you’re already putting yourself under huge pressure.

FIVE MINUTES IN ⚡ Ruben Dias puts #MCFC in front! Horrendous defending from #NUFC 😦 📺 Watch #NEWMCI live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/QlMSl1auAT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

“Then [the Clark mistake] happens. You wouldn’t see it in an under-10s game, this wouldn’t happen.

“Clark for whatever reason decides to leave it. Just take control, get rid of the ball and do whatever you have to do. Just don’t do this.

“You cannot leave that ball, it’s simple. You see Dubravka there saying ‘why did you stop, I didn’t say stop’. Just get rid of the ball.”

Ciaran Clark.

While Clark was caught out badly for the first Man City goal, he did not cover himself in glory for City’s second and third.

“It’s a pathetic tackle from Willock. Hayden slips and he should do better, but look at the two centre-halves,” he explains.

“Die for the club, put yourself in front of the ball, go and close someone down and stop them having a shot at goal. It’s a wonderful strike, absolutely, but you have to do better in those situations…

“Keep your eye on Clark again (for the third goal), he knows exactly where Mahrez is. He sees him, has a look. Ritchie should be closer to him, [Clark] has another look and sees where he is.

“Look where he ends up, free in the box seven or eight yards out. For a player of that ability is simple. When you look at these mistakes, and they are such basic mistakes it’s unbelievable.”

Since the start of 2021, Clark has been an outcast in terms of the international set-up, with his name well down the pecking order.

And if he continues to turn in displays like that, he has little hope of forcing his way back into contention.

