Ciara Grant becomes first Irish international since 1932 to join Rangers

Ireland international Ciara Grant has completed a move to Rangers, becoming the first Irish international to join the club since the 1930s in doing so.

Grant links up with the blue half of Glasgow off the back of an impressive season with Shelbourne, in a year that saw her claim a Women’s National League title.

Meanwhile, she also secured herself an international recall off the back of her performances for the Reds, and she has now rounded off her rise by joining the Scottish giants.

Ciara Grant creates history in joining Rangers.

In joining Rangers, she has become the first Irish international to join Rangers since Alex Stevenson in 1932.

“I am absolutely delighted,” Grant said after putting pen to paper on her deal at the club. “I have had a good few weeks with the team before signing and the atmosphere is top class and I am really enjoying it.

“I’m a creative central midfielder and I like to play box to box as well. So, I definitely think I can add something to the team and I can learn loads from the girls because there is a wealth of experience here.

“I have travelled a bit with football and I have seen some training centres and this is excellent. From the moment I came in and saw the pitches and the gym facilities, everything is top class and that is credit to the club.”

Speaking after the he snapped up his new recruit, Rangers boss Malky Thompson revealed how pleased he is to bring in an experienced head to his group.

“We are delighted to complete the signing of Ciara. She has been with the squad for a few weeks and has been working hard in training and has fitted in well with the group.

“She will bring further experience to our squad as we look ahead to the second-half of the season.”

Currently, Rangers find themselves top of the Scottish top-flight, ahead of Glasgow City and Celtic in the league table.

And Grant may be in line to make her Rangers debut as early as this weekend, with the Gers taking on Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

