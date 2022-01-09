Newcastle United set for major transfer boost

Newcastle United are making moves in the transfer market.

Premier League strugglers Newcastle United are said to be close to signing Burnley forward Chris Wood, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The Telegraph are also reporting that Sean Dyche’s side are willing to sell the New Zealand international to their relegation rivals.

News of this potential transfer comes just a day after it emerged that Callum Wilson is set to miss out with a spell on the sidelines in the next couple of weeks.

Newcastle United set for transfer boost.

On Saturday afternoon, Eddie Howe’s Toon Army crashed to a dire 1-0 home defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

The defeat, however, came against the backdrop of a positive week for the club, after they confirmed the arrival of Kieran Tripper from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

But their fears over Wilson did shroud their preparations heading into the weekend, with the former Bournemouth forward hinting that some bad news was on the way.

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Callum Wilson will be sidelined for eight weeks following the calf injury he sustained in the game against Manchester United in December. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qcuqnyV1BP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 8, 2022

“Having had time to reflect on 2021 it had some positives yet a lot of negatives with numerous injuries,” he said on Instagram.

“As a footballer becomes very frustrating but I’m never one to moan as there are many of you out there that have had worse years than me!

“This recent setback has come at such a vital time in our season but I am working as hard as I can to minimise my time on the sidelines!

“I will be back soon to help the team stay where we belong. CW9”

Chris Wood.

On the face of it, however, the arrival of Wood may provide Newcastle with a welcome shot in the arm as they hunt down top-flight survival.

Next up for them is a crunch home clash against Watford, before they then take on Leeds United at Elland Road a week later.

