Ex-Chelsea striker claims Romelu Lukaku ‘undermined’ Thomas Tuchel with recent TV interview

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has hit out at Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, following the Belgian’s controversial interview on Italian TV last week.

Once of Celtic, Sutton played for Chelsea during a one-year spell, before making the move to Glasgow shortly after.

And last night, ahead of the proposed return of the Belgian to the first-team set-up at Stamford Bridge, Sutton lashed out at Lukaku for his outburst, claiming that he has undermined Thomas Tuchel’s position at the club.

“What was the point of him doing the interview and causing unrest in the changing room?” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He has undermined the manager publicly. Tuchel had to take action because if he didn’t he would lose respect of the players.

Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: “Physically I am fine. But I’m NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now”. 🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/KGNoJ10cwp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

“What was his motive? This isn’t a 19-year-old, this is a guy who has been around. I thought he would be the difference this season at Chelsea.

“It hasn’t been blown up, he said he is unhappy at Chelsea and that can only cause unrest.

“It was calculated what he did, a guy with a big ego, a big reputation. This was all unnecessary. Every action has a consequence.”

While the fall-out from Lukaku’s interview continues, it does appear that he has been handed a lifeline at the club.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the forward is set to return to Chelsea’s squad for their clash on Wednesday evening against Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

And should he do so, he will have to get his teammates and supporters back on side with an impressive display, something that he is capable of doing.

