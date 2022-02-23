Ex-Premier League duo back Erik ten Hag to take over Man United

Is he the man to take over Manchester United?

Former Premier League stars Michael Owen and Chris Sutton have backed Manchester United to take a punt on Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

Currently, ten Hag is the manager of an Ajax side who are once again impressing in the Champions League, having gone close before in the 2018/19 season.

And speaking ahead of United’s Champions League tie against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, the BT Sport pair revealed that they would back ten Hag to take over the Old Trafford club.

“This is a guy who builds football teams..”

“Why not?,” Owen said when he was asked by Jake Humphrey. “I mean, if it was in isolation, doing what he does in the Dutch League, I would be sceptical.

“But when he comes and does what he does in the Champions League against teams that we know, then you’ve got to sit up and take note.”

The question was later relayed to Sutton who added a similar take, backing him to ‘sort out’ United’s mess.

🌍 Erik ten Hag is one of the most exciting coaching talents in the world right now! 🏟️ 6 wins from 6 games in the #UCL group stages

🇳🇱 1st in the Eredivisie

“He’s built some reputation at Ajax,” he added. “You look at the mess that Manchester United have been in for the last few seasons..

“This is a guy who builds football teams. That’s what Manchester United need.”

Erik ten Hag.

And while ten Hag may be favoured to take over the reins at Old Trafford, he has, however, brushed off approaches from the club previously.

The most recent of which came in November, claiming that he was not interested in swapping Ajax for United, and the Premier League.

But times have changed since then, although it remains to be seen if he can be poached by United by the summer.

