Chris Sutton slams Celtic defence amid European humbling

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has issued a stark reminder to the club’s supporters that they must improve defensively if they are to compete once again in European competition.

On Thursday night, the Bhoys were easily swept aside by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt – despite going into the game as sure-fire favourites.

But they were well-beaten by their Norwegian opponents, with their defenders enduring a torrid time in the Europa Conference League.

Despite the recent arrival of Liam Scales, Celtic have continually struggled at left-back this season, with European games exposing that fatal flaw.

And it was no different on Thursday night.

“The backline needs to be boosted,” Sutton said in his column with the Daily Record. “I’m not trying to pick on an individual, but I have said for a long time that left-back is an area which needs addressed and Greg Taylor was given a torrid time against Bodo/Glimt.

“The ease in which he was passed for the away team’s second goal was worrying.

“But it’s not just one man. They didn’t defend properly as a unit. Just as was the case against Leverkusen, and Betis, and Ferencvcaros before that.

“[Ange] Postecoglou just isn’t going to park the bus. He’s not made that way. His style is going to leave defenders exposed and that’s a price he’s willing to pay to be offensive.

“For that to work at the higher levels, he’s going to have to get better quality into the back four and improve them further.”

And while Sutton’s concerns may be well-placed, the Bhoys have enjoyed an impressive season.

After a dismal 2020/21 season, new boss Postecoglou has changed the fortunes of the Hoops, who are top of the Scottish top-flight.

But they do have two Old Firm games against Rangers to go, with both games set to have a major bearing on the destination on the title.

