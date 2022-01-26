Chris Sutton pinpoints Adam Idah as big factor behind Norwich City’s form.

Adam Idah is continuing to impress at Carrow Road.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has pinpointed Adam Idah’s form as one of the main reasons behind Norwich City’s upturn in form.

Idah has recently impressed for Norwich, helping them to two successive wins against Everton and Watford, with goal involvements in each.

Against Everton, he found the back of the net with a poacher’s finish, before grabbing an assist in the comprehensive 3-0 win away to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Following Idah’s re-introduction into the Norwich City team, the Canaries have opted for a more direct approach to their play from before.

That direct approach, coupled with Idah’s impressive run, has helped City on their way to some sort of hope in their survival push.

“Dean Smith has gone with a 4-4-2, and he’s trying to play through midfield,” Sutton said on the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast.

“They’ve been a little bit more direct, and have played Adam Idah up top with Teemu Pukki. And they’ve got over the line. I think pragmatism is what Dean Smith has done really well.

“They had that bad run, and then they had that loss at home to Manchester United.. And I think a lot of the Norwich City players, and supporters felt that it was a turning point.”

Since the end of their losing streak, Norwich have generally opted for a front two, with Idah and Teemu Pukki often being the ones to benefit from that change in shape.

And while they are still in the relegation battle at the foot of the Premier League table, Norwich now have hope, with Idah to the forefront of that.

“I like what Dean Smith has done,” he added. “I don’t think Norwich are a team low on confidence, but I don’t think they have much creativity in the middle of the park.

“I know they have Billy Gilmour who has been out, and Mathias Normann, which is a big deal for Norwich.

“They couldn’t get the ball up to him [Pukki], and that was an issue. I think Dean Smith recognised that they are not going to try and play through midfield [playing Idah since].

“I don’t think the players are good enough to do that. I think the confidence might come to do that, but they are more difficult to beat.”

Next up for Norwich, however, is an FA Cup clash against Wolves, before they return to league action against Crystal Palace a few days later.

