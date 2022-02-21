Ireland international details inspirational recovery from cancer and major injury setback

Chloe Mustaki has detailed her remarkable road to recovery.

On Saturday night, Chloe Mustaki completed her remarkable recovery, that saw her return to international football after a long wait.

Now of Women’s National League side Shelbourne, Mustaki recovered from a cancer diagnosis when she was just 19, and a recent ACL tear that saw her miss out on over 12 months of football.

But she is back, and she is not going to let her shot at redemption slip, as she made her first start for Ireland under Vera Pauw in the Pinatar Cup.

“Emotionally everyone knew how much it meant to me..”

On Saturday evening, Mustaki made her senior Ireland debut, having recently battled from a potentially career-ending ACL injury. And that ACL tear came a few years after the Shels star was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Everyone came up to congratulate me after the game, and I think everyone knows how much it means to me,” she said, as quoted by RTE Sport.

“Not just the ACL, but the lymphoma when I was younger as well. Finishing my under-19 career and then two weeks later being diagnosed with cancer. Coming back from that and then being so close to my first senior cap and then tearing my ACL.

WNT TEAM NEWS | 🇷🇺 v 🇮🇪 🟢 Debuts for Megan Walsh, Chloe Mustaki & Abbie Larkin 🟢 Diane Caldwell to captain for first time 🏆 Pinatar Cup

⏰ KO 19:30 (Irish Time)

🏟 La Manga Club

📺 LIVE on FAITV 👉 https://t.co/yBNNtfa604#RUSIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/UBGFriTbe8 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 19, 2022

“Emotionally everyone knew how much it meant to me. It was a strange feeling on the bus on the way back to the hotel, reading messages on my phone from family, friends and everyone around me.

“Knowing how much it meant to me and congratulating me for sticking to it. I’ll probably think back to last night for a long time.

“It was a night and day to remember.”

Chloe Mustaki.

Having made her Ireland debut, Mustaki will be hoping to kick on for the Girls in Green under Pauw.

Currently, the Shelbourne midfielder finds herself on the fringes of the Ireland squad, but with a historic 2022 ahead, she has a great opportunity to make the most of her latest opportunity.

Next up for Ireland, and Mustaki, is a play-off against Wales in the Pinatar Cup on Tuesday afternoon. Kick-off is at 2pm Irish time.