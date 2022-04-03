Chiedozie Ogbene fires home Wembley stunner as Rotherham win EFL Trophy

Chiedozie Ogbene is on fire.

Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene slammed home a Wembley stunner, as he scored in extra time in Rotherham United’s Papa John’s Trophy final against Sutton United.

The ex-Cork City winger was found free on the edge of the penalty area after some intricate play fed him in, before he let fly with a stunning strike.

The Millers fought back from 2-1 down in injury time of normal time to secure domestic cup success.

Try not to love Chiedozie Ogbene challenge (Impossible) 💥💥 A belter from the Ireland international at Wembley 😍#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ZA8NhcEKsb — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

Chiedozie Ogbene.

The goal caps off a fine couple of weeks for Ogbene, who has not only impressed for his club, but his country as well.

Against Belgium, Ogbene grabbed a goal and assist, and also played a key role in Ireland’s dramatic 1-0 win at home to Lithuania on Tuesday night.

As a result of his continuing good form, speculation into his own future has been mounting, with the Corkonian revealing he has his eyes set on playing in the Premier League.

One goal at the Aviva Stadium ⚽️

One assist at the Aviva Stadium 🅰️ One goal at Wembley ⚽️

One assist at Wembley 🅰️ What a week for Chiedozie Ogbene! He’s come a long way from the Market’s Field ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/E9qPXiu44i — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2022

“Every kid has an ambition to play in the Premier League,” he explained at a press conference at FAI HQ before the Belgium friendly. “I would like to be there, ideally with my club.

“But sometimes that might not happen. And first of all, I want us to go back to Championship and see what we can do in the Championship and see where it takes us.”

Rotherham.

While Ogbene will undoubtedly grab most, if not all all of the headlines, there was further Irish involvement at the Wembley Papa John’s Trophy decider.

Ireland U21 JJ Kayode started for the Millers, but there was no place for Georgie Kelly in their squad, with the ex-Bohemians forward continuing to struggle for game-time since his January move.

✨ 𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗛𝗔𝗠 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 ✨ The League One leaders have won the Papa John’s Trophy after coming from behind to beat Sutton 4-2 in extra-time at Wembley. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/diGgUAxfxi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chiedozie ogbene, Rotherham United