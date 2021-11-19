Rotherham boss Paul Warne concedes he may lose Chiedozie Ogbene, but only to a ‘ridiculous offer’

An update on Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene’s contract situation at Rotherham.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has conceded that he may be forced to bat away interest in Chiedozie Ogbene during the January transfer window.

His latest remarks come as Ogbene, and the Boys in Green enjoyed another positive international window.

But while he is aware of the interest that will come the way of the former Cork City and Limerick FC star, he stressed that he has no intention of selling one of his most prized assets at the club.

“We have got an option [of an extra year] on Chieo,” Warne told the Yorkshire Post ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Cambridge United.

“I have not activated it yet and don’t need to. I’d rather sit down with Chieo when the time is right and try and get him on an extended deal.

“However, I have to be realistic. Luckily there are no internationals until March, but the more games he has against Europe’s greatest and more performances, the more awareness other people have on him and the more difficult it will be to keep him.

“I am not naïve to sit here and think we can offer him a deal which will water his eyes and no-one else can compete with that. But we will still have the conversations and try and sell him the dream. However, I am aware there will be interest in Chieo.

“But I cannot see us, with any of our players, selling players in January unless the money is ridiculous. The chairman has never said we’d have to sell anyone.”

Ogbene joined Rotherham following a prior stint at Brentford B, but has impressed suitably since making the step-up to first-team football in the UK.

Warne added: “Of course I’d like to sign Chieo on a five-year deal, why wouldn’t I. But realistically, if he takes Portugal on, it makes it more difficult.”

