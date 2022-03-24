Chiedozie Ogbene reveals Premier League dream amid Rotherham contract update

Chiedozie Ogbene has opened up on his Premier League dream.
Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has revealed his dream of playing in the Premier League, as he continues to impress in League One with Rotherham United.
Ogbene is out of contract at the end of the season with the Millers. But despite that, the Millers do have an option to extend his stay at the club for another year at the end of the season.
That, however, has not stopped Ogbene from thinking of the future, as he ponders his next move.
Of course, Ogbene is on international duty this week with the Boys in Green, and will be hoping to build on his impressive 2021.
And with eyes on every touch he makes between now and the end of the season, he will be hoping to turn himself into a household name across the pond.
“Every kid has an ambition to play in the Premier League,” he explained at a press conference at FAI HQ. “I would like to be there, ideally with my club.
“But sometimes that might not happen. And first of all, I want us to go back to Championship and see what we can do in the Championship and see where it takes us.”
Ogbene’s club side Rotherham are top of League One, and are in a strong position to get promoted to the Championship.
And with that in mind, the dynamic winger will be hoping he can play a big role in that, as he eyes bigger and better things in the future.
