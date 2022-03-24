Chiedozie Ogbene reveals Premier League dream amid Rotherham contract update

Chiedozie Ogbene has opened up on his Premier League dream.

Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has revealed his dream of playing in the Premier League, as he continues to impress in League One with Rotherham United.

Ogbene is out of contract at the end of the season with the Millers. But despite that, the Millers do have an option to extend his stay at the club for another year at the end of the season.

That, however, has not stopped Ogbene from thinking of the future, as he ponders his next move.

“Every kid has an ambition to play in the Premier League..”

Of course, Ogbene is on international duty this week with the Boys in Green, and will be hoping to build on his impressive 2021.

And with eyes on every touch he makes between now and the end of the season, he will be hoping to turn himself into a household name across the pond.

“Every kid has an ambition to play in the Premier League,” he explained at a press conference at FAI HQ. “I would like to be there, ideally with my club.

“But sometimes that might not happen. And first of all, I want us to go back to Championship and see what we can do in the Championship and see where it takes us.”

Ogbene’s club side Rotherham are top of League One, and are in a strong position to get promoted to the Championship.

And with that in mind, the dynamic winger will be hoping he can play a big role in that, as he eyes bigger and better things in the future.

What a goal! 🔥 It’s 2-0 to the Republic of Ireland after Ogbene’s well worked strike! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/E2ZepiF9p8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 14, 2021

“I have ambitions to be in the Premier League,” he stressed when asked about his hopes in the next few years. “Hopefully I’m playing at a higher level that I currently am in League One and, you know, just to be playing a higher level and doing well for myself, really. “I’m 24 going on 25, and I want to learn again. Hopefully in 2, 3, or 4 years I am in a better level than I am now, and hopefully still involved with the national squad.” “The manager knows that I’m still available for at least another year, and I am quite happy..” And as the season comes to a close in the UK, Ogbene is still unsure of what his next step is as the Millers eye promotion to the second-tier under Paul Warne. “My agent and I have been in communication with the club and I think communications have died down now because you know, we’re focusing on getting promotion and you know, that’s not my focus right now,” he explained. “Hopefully, we can get over the line as I’ve said before, and we can talk about a contract then. The manager knows that I’m still available for at least another year, and I am quite happy. “But hopefully we can get up to the Championship and that’s a goal that I would like to reach, getting to the next level.” Chiedozie Ogbene. Although, should he not earn promotion to the Championship with Rotherham, questions will be raised about his immediate future, as he looks to shine in the Uefa Nations League against top quality opposition. As a result, he has expressed his desire to play Championship football next season, wherever that may be. “I want to be in the Championship next season,” he added. “When you’re going to the Nations League, we’re not playing against League One teams, are we? “We’re playing, top, top countries. So I want to, you know, push and test myself. It is important to be playing at a higher level, because you will test yourself against the best players in England. That’s where I want to be. “I want to test myself and make mistakes. You can do that in League One, but it is slightly different in the Championship. With Ireland now, there are players in the Premier League, and this is in the environment I want to be in.”

