Chiedozie Ogbene: ‘There’s so much joy going through my body right now’

Chiedozie Ogbene had a brilliant night in Baku.

Chiedozie Ogbene was overjoyed as his late goal helped Ireland to a deserved 3-0 win away from home against Azerbaijan in Baku.

A double from Callum Robinson set Ireland on their way to a relatively easy win on the road, but Ogbene’s first goal for the Boys in Green was a real source of hope.

Ogbene rose highest to head home a Josh Cullen corner-kick to add the gloss to a scoreline that was unlikely to swing in Azerbaijan’s favour.

Ogbene’s delight after his first goal for Ireland.

Speaking after the game to RTE, the Corkman opened up on his delight having helped Stephen Kenny to his first win in charge of the Boys in Green.

“Unbelievable.. We’ve worked really hard all week to be where we are today,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices and I owe it to the manager for believing in me and putting me on the pitch.”

'I have so much joy going through my body' – @EdozieOgbene tells @CorkTOD of his delight on getting on the scoresheet after his journey to become a Republic of Ireland player

“It’s such a great feeling for the travelling fans, the people at home, and especially my family. I think we did it wit style as well. 3-0 away from is a professional result and you can see how much it means to us to come here and get a clean sheet and the result.”

Ogbene’s journey from the Nemo Rangers to Baku.

The Nigerian born forward began his sporting career by playing GAA with Nemo Rangers, before then having to make the switch to football at 16.

For Ogbene, his goal against the Azeris proved his journey was worth it.

“It’s all worth it, I’d do it again,” he added. “There’s so much joy going through my body right now for myself, my family and friends who I grew up with.

“For the nation as well. We’ve had a rough patch and to come here and win 3-0 is overwhelming.”

