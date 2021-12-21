Chiedozie Ogbene confirms he is still in contract talks with Rotherham as his current deal runs out

An interesting update from Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene has confirmed that he is still locked in contract talks with League One high-flyers Rotherham United, with his current deal at the club expiring in the summer.

But his recent performances has put his name in the shop window, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitting that it would be silly to ignore any big offers for the ex-Cork City youngster in January.

Ogbene, however, has since opened up on his future at the club, explaining that he is still in talks with the League One side over his contract.

“For now, I have a short-time goal, which is to be automatically promoted with Rotherham this season,” Ogbene told BBC show Football Heaven. “Preferably we’d like to win the league.

“When you win the league or get promoted, I don’t think many players will want to leave a team that’s doing so well. But, the future is unknown, we’re still in talks with the club in terms of contract.

“I know a lot of fans want to ask, but right now just know that Chieo (Ogbene) is happy, he’s playing football and he’s part of a team that’s doing so well and we’re hoping we can push for promotion or win the league and you’ll see me smiling in the summer.

“I’m not sure, as I said, you don’t know what the future may hold, I still have to speak with the manager, who knows if I fit the system next year.

“I’m hoping that I will be involved and I’ll be here to make history with the club.”

And while that may go some way to clearing up his immediate future, it is clear that Ogbene is performing at a level that exceeds the one he is currently playing at.

Evident on the international stage, Ogbene has proved that he can be a real menace in an attacking sense, and it would not be surprising if he was to make a move to a higher level sooner rather than later.

But for now, the former League of Ireland winger is remaining focused on his current task; and he is showing little sign of being distracted by the talk surrounding his future.

