Chelsea v Liverpool: All you need to know as Caoimhin Kelleher gets set for his Wembley bow

For the second time this year, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to face off against Champions League holders Chelsea.

But this time, the Corkman will have to compete against Thomas Tuchel’s side in one of English football’s most iconic venues, Wembley Stadium.

At Stamford Bridge, Kelleher turned in an assured performance against the Blues, despite conceding twice. But that was amid the backdrop of a Covid-19 ravaged Liverpool making the trip to London.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, including TV information, kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea v Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports on Sunday, in the EFL Carabao Cup final.

Build-up will begin at 3.30pm on Sky Sports Football, before the studio hands over to the commentary team in Wembley Stadium in time for a 4.30pm kick-off. The match will also be available to view on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

Chelsea v Liverpool team news.

