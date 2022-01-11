Chelsea see off Liverpool to snap up wonderkid from Premier League rivals

A big move from the Blues.

Champions League holders Chelsea are understood to have seen off Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign highly-rated centre-back Travis Akomeah.

Currently with Watford, Akomweah has been tipped to make the move to Stamford Bridge according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

And while the central defender may be a few years away from making his first-team bow with the Blues, this comes as an exciting move for the player, and club.

Travis Akomeah on his way to Chelsea.

According to Romano, the paperwork has been signed, and an agreement has been reached between both clubs to complete the deal.

The Ghanaian born defender is eligible to play for England and has recently featured for Watford’s U18s in the last couple of weeks.

Akomeah is also able to play as a left-sided defensive player, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of recent academy graduate Lewis Hall in making the jump to the Blues’ first-team.

“Waiting for first-team fullback to arrive soon,” Romano said. “Chelsea sign talented 16-year-old centre back Travis Akomeah from Watford.

“Agreement reached and paperworks now signed. Liverpool and Bournemouth were pushing too but Akomeah’s joining Chelsea.”

As mentioned, Akomweah is still likely to be a couple of years away from a Chelsea senior debut, but the early signs are good for the teenager.

While the Blues had a poor reputation for bring young players through in the past, that has begun to change in recent years, with several academy graduates impressing.

Mason Mount is arguably the most notable of those, while Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James are two others who are coming to the fore.

