Chelsea set to swoop for promising Derby County teenager

The Derby County break-up is starting to happen.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he is set to lose promising teenage full-back Dylan Williams, as the Rams financial predicament worsens.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s derby day clash against Nottingham Forest, Rooney revealed that the club had agreed a fee with a Premier League side.

Consequently, it has since emerged that it is Champions League holders Chelsea are in for the full-back, with a deal said to be imminent.

Now 17, Williams has already made eight senior appearances for Wayne Rooney’s embattled side, and has impressed when given the opportunity to do so at first-team level.

The Athletic are reporting that both clubs are ‘in talks’ over the youngster, but given Derby’s perilous financial position, it is unlikely that they will be able to refuse any tangible offer from the Blues.

“We’ve agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams,” Rooney said this afternoon. “I couldn’t stand in the way of his opportunity.”

It should, however, be noted that Williams would not go into Chelsea’s first-team squad initially, with the Rams full-back set to link up with the Blues’ U18s side first.

And while Rooney has explained that he will not let any of his players move on without his ‘say-so’ – there is also speculation regarding his own future at Pride Park.

In recent days, the ex-England international has been tipped with a move to take over the vacant Everton job.

But he has also revealed that he has heard nothing from the Toffees regarding a potential approach.

