Covid-19 hit Chelsea lash out at the Premier League for not postponing Wolves clash

Chelsea have hit out at the Premier League for not granting a postponement to their league game away to Wolves, amid a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad.

The Blues had a request for Sunday’s game to be postponed rejected by the Premier League – with a club spokesperson claiming they had a ‘strong case’ in doing so.

It was, however, rejected, with the club issuing a statement saying they are ‘deeply disappointed’ in the decision made.

This comes just days after they were hit by a raft of cases prior to their clash against Everton, with Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz missing out.

“We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety, ” the statement read.

In light of the Premier League’s decision to allow the game to proceed as planned, the Blues have been forced into a number of changes from Thursday’s costly 1-1 draw with Everton.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah has been picked to start in midfield, alongside N’Golo Kante who is just returning from injury himself.

They also have no recognised striker for the game, opting for a front three of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in their usual 3-4-2-1 shape.

The game will kick-off at 2 pm at Molineux, with a win set to put the Blues back in touch with their title rivals Liverpool and Man City.

