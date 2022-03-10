Chelsea assets frozen as UK Government hit Roman Abramovich with sanctions

Big news emerging.

The UK Government has imposed its latest round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs, freezing all assets owned by Chelsea FC for the foreseeable future.

Last week, 55-year-old Roman Abramovich put Chelsea FC up for sale, amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

But now the Blues’ planned sale has been postponed, amid the UK Government’s latest round of sanctions, which is set to cause chaos within the Premier League.

The club, however, have been given special license to continue trading, albeit on an extremely limited basis for the time being.

“Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans,” UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said. “We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

“To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson then added: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

