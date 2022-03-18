Champions League quarter and semi-finals draw in full as Premier League teams learn fate

Champions League quarter-finals draw.

The Champions League quarter-final draw has been made and it has given English Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea their last-eight fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been handed a favourable showdown against Benfica

But in terms of the bigger picture, there is no Italian side taking part in the last-eight of the competition, with Juventus and Inter Milan both going out to Villareal and Liverpool respectively.

There is also no space for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, with Manchester United and PSG both going out in rather limp fashion in the last-16.

Liverpool handed Benfica tie.

Liverpool reached the quarter-finals of the competition by virtue of their dominant showing in the group stages, and their eventual 2-1 win against Inter Milan, despite a major scare.

The Merseyside giants won 2-0 away from home, before then losing 1-0 at home to Inter, but they did enough to secure their place in the last-eight.

And they will now take on Benfica, who saw off Dutch giants Ajax in the last round, securing a dramatic win over two-legs against their opponents.

Chelsea and Man City learn fate.

Despite the obvious turmoil of recent days, Chelsea too secured their place in the quarter-final stage with a comfortable win over two-legs against Lille.

Winning 4-1 on aggregate, the Blues had to fend off a second-leg surge from the French champions, but they had too much for their opponents in the end.

And Thomas Tuchel’s side will take on Real Madrid, who saw off PSG in the last round in dramatic circumstances over two-legs.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Man City will take on Atletico Madrid after easing past Sporting Lisbon in the last-16.

The Champions League quarter-final ties will take next month and the draw in full can be found below.

Chelsea v Real Madrid.

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid.

Villareal v Bayern Munich.

SL Benfica v Liverpool.

Champions League semi-final draw also made.

Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid.

SL Benfica/Liverpool v Villareal/Bayern Munich.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: champions league draw