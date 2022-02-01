Celtic issue team news as James McCarthy eyes Old Firm start

Some big news.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that captain Callum McGregor has a ‘chance’ to play in Wednesday night’s tantalising Old Firm clash against Rangers at Celtic Park.

McGregor suffered a facial injury in the Bhoys’ Scottish Cup win against Alloa in the last round of the competition, ruling him out of action in Celtic’s last few games.

But he may return to the fold for Celtic on Wednesday night; potentially lining up in a midfield alongside Ireland international James McCarthy.

While McCarthy has not enjoyed the best of times in Glasgow since his move, he does have a chance at playing on Wednesday night.

Given the suspension of Nir Bitton, and Tom Rogic being on international duty; the Irish international may feature for Postecoglou’s side, who will be looking to go top of the Scottish top-flight with a win over their fiercest rivals.

But the availability of McGregor may change that, should he make the starting XI.

“If you ask Callum, he wants to play,” Postecoglou said. “But also he wants to be at his best when he plays. We’ll see how it goes. We’re really pleased with his recovery and where he’s at at the moment.

“I’ll have a discussion with him tomorrow and go over it with him. If he feels okay then we’ll include him, but if not there’s another game at the weekend.

“I think it’s more about him and the kind of person he is that he’s a senior player and the captain of our club. It’s not about giving him more time, it’s about giving him some more responsibility.

“I know the kind of character he is. If he puts his hand up to play then he can perform at his best. And if he can perform at his best then he’ll be very important to us.”

As mentioned, a win for Celtic would send them top of the Scottish Premiership, following Rangers’ late draw away to Ross County on Saturday.

Manchester United loanee Armad Diallo found the back of the net in the game, but he was unable to help the Gers secure a win on the road.

In terms of further Irish involvement on Wednesday night, Liam Scales may also start, having done so on the weekend against Dundee United.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender, however, was taken off at half-time, with Celtic securing a last-gasp win against their top-flight rivals.

But all eyes are now set on Wednesday night, with Celtic set to take on their greatest foes tomorrow night.

And with Celtic set to be without a number of their first-team stars, McCarthy’s experience may be telling in what is going to be one of the biggest games of the Scottish top-flight season.

