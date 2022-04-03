Ally McCoist reacts as Celtic claim Old Firm spoils at Ibrox v Rangers

A big win for the Bhoys.

Celtic claimed the spoils in the latest instalment of the Old Firm against Rangers, all but sealing their 10th league title in the last 11 years.

After going behind at Ibrox, the Bhoys rallied, and took the lead just before the half-time break.

Goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Tom Rogic set Ange Postecoglou’s side on their way, as they moved six points clear of their bitter Glasgow rivals.

But the game was not without its controversy, with the second-half delayed due to missiles being thrown at Joe Hart.

Speaking after the game, former Rangers hero Ally McCoist praised Celtic for their dominant defensive showing at Ibrox.

“There is no doubt about it,” McCoist said after the game on Sky Sports. “I thought the two centre-backs were outstanding, however, the player who really made the difference was Tom Rogic..

“Celtic defended resolutely, and probably had the better chances as well. Rangers had the vast amount of possession, but Celtic had the majority of the chances.”

🧤How crucial could that save be as McGregor denies Abada? There are five minutes to go, will Celtic hold on or can Rangers avoid defeat? Watch the closing stages live on Sky Sports📺 pic.twitter.com/g6sBdpkgSs — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022

Celtic vs Rangers

As mentioned, the Old Firm win all but seals Celtic their latest league title, having collapsed last year under former boss Neil Lennon.

Celtic’s recovery this year has been a fairy-tale in itself, although they have been helped somewhat by Rangers’ decline.

After the departure of previous boss Steven Gerrard, new boss Giovani von Bronckhorst has failed to pick up on their imperious domestic form last season, although his side have still impressed in Europe.

Still in the Europa League, Rangers retain a slim hope of reaching the final at the very least, and based off their previous performances in the competition, few would bet against them.

