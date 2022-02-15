Celtic legend hits back at Rangers despite Old Firm U-turn

John Harton is still unimpressed.

Celtic legend John Hartson has hit out Rangers, despite the Gers revealing that they will grant Celtic fans an away allocation ahead of their next Old Firm showdown.

In recent games, there have been no away supporters at Old Firm games between Celtic and Rangers, with many supporters on both sides unhappy with the current situation.

But a resolution to this has been found, although Hartson is refusing to give Rangers any credit in reversing their stance.

“I feel like Rangers have pulled the plug on the Celtic fans..”

“This is not Celtic. They only reacted to what Rangers did,” Hartson said on Scottish radio today. “They would never do that (increase away capacity first). If Rangers are going to be that shallow and stop away fans, why wouldn’t Celtic follow suit?

“Rangers started off by banning the Celtic away fans, or restricting them. And then Celtic reacted and thought ‘if you’re going to do that, we’ll do exactly the same. I think that’s the proper thing to do.

🎙️”What a start to his Celtic career!” Here’s how that man Reo Hatate got @CelticFC‘s second against Rangers! 📺Live now on @SkyFootball

📲Live blog https://t.co/F5x3B5aTiF pic.twitter.com/N58b9C5Yiu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 2, 2022

“Why don’t they do it now then? Why don’t they allow 5,000 fans in next season? If they were going to do that they’d have done it by now. Why do they have to wait for Celtic to do it and respond?

“At the end of the day, I feel like Rangers have pulled the plug on the Celtic fans and Celtic have reacted. If they hadn’t have done that they’d have continued with both sets of fans in either ground.”

Celtic v Rangers.

Despite Hartson’s anger with Rangers, there are now away fans going to be allowed in for the last two Old Firm games of the season.

And while that is a welcome development, only 900 tickets will be given to both clubs for the games. It is. however, expected that this figure will increase next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, john hartson, Rangers