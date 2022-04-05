Celtic fan sneaks into Ibrox away end posing as kiosk worker

A great day for Celtic, and this brave supporter.

A ticketless Celtic fan made his way into Ibrox for the Bhoys’ 2-1 Old Firm Derby win, with supporters detailing his story into the away end.

Firstly, the supporter’s story was shared by a social media user, who happened to be in the away end for the game, with the individual in question then confirming it through his own social media account.

The supporter made his way into the stadium as a kiosk worker, before then hiding in the toilet.

Celtic supporters had to be in the iconic Glasgow venue at 10am for the 12pm kick-off, with the supporter joining them then having arrived into the ground at 9am himself.

Celtic supporter sneaks into Ibrox as kiosk worker.

“Met a kid yesterday in ground who’d applied for a job as kiosk worker decked out head to toe in work gear and he’d to start at 9am,” the Celtic supporter explained.

“Min he got into ground to work he hid in toilets till celtic fans got in then was bouncing about with us all day, I salute you kid what a move.”

The supporter who carried out the act then confirmed the act himself through his own account.

Celtic v Rangers.

While also being able to sneak in and watch his side win the Old Firm, he also saw Celtic all but confirm another league title with their win.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are now well in control in terms of the title race, and they also have a Scottish Cup semi-final to look forward to against the Gers.

