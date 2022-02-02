Celtic hero hits out away fan ‘ban’ at Old Firm Derby

He is not happy.

Former Celtic striker, and club hero Chris Sutton has taken aim at both Celtic and Rangers refusing access to away supporters in the Old Firm Derby.

Due to issues over ticketing arrangements in the past, both outfits have been engaging in a tit-for-tat offensive over the access of away supporters to each venue.

But Sutton has had enough of that hostility between the two clubs, claiming that it takes away from the atmosphere in the games.

Chris Sutton hits out at Old Firm ‘stand-off’.

“The fixture is a lot worse for having no away fans,” Sutton said on BBC radio. “It’s a shambles, and something needs to be put right.”

And while he has a point, both clubs engaging in this behaviour has come at the cost of the away team in terms of results.

But the reality of it is, both sets of supporters appear to be against the current stand-off between the two Glasgow giants.

There will be no away fans again tonight at Celtic Park… How will it affect the atmosphere?@chris_sutton73 isn’t a fan 😳 Join us for build-up to the Old Firm derby ⤵️#CELRAN #bbcfootball — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 2, 2022

“Someone’s got to come out and say, ‘We are the bigger club, we’re going to have supporters back’,” well-known Celtic fan, and musical genius Rod Stewart added on talkSPORT.

“As long as they behave themselves and don’t smash up the toilets! I miss the Rangers supporters, I really do.”

Former Rangers boss, and striker Ally McCoist added: “They’ve got to get their heads together.

“The Rangers fans at Celtic Park and the Celtic fans who travel to Ibrox, they create a magical atmosphere. It really is brilliant.

“I’ve got to say, from a playing point of view, it’s far better when you’ve got two sets of supporters in the stadium.”

Celtic v Rangers.

Earlier this season, it did look like a resolution was going to be found between the two clubs, but it was not to be.

In their August showdown, Rangers offered Celtic 700 tickets for the Ibrox encounter, but the Bhoys refused to say they would return the favour later on in the season.

As a result, the Old Firm Derby between Celtic and Rangers remains without away supporters, for now at least.

