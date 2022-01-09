Shay Given claims that Caoimhin Kelleher ‘needs’ a loan move from Liverpool

Does Caoimhin Kelleher need a loan?

Shay Given has claimed that Caoimhin Kelleher needs to go on loan, as the debate intensifies over his future at Liverpool.

Currently, Kelleher is second-choice for club, and his country, playing second-fiddle to Alisson Becker and Gavin Bazunu respectively.

And while Bazunu may have the edge over Kelleher, according to Given at least, the ex-Ireland international believes the Corkman should look to go out on loan in the near future.

“They need to get him out playing, get him that experience..”

“He’s in a bit of a predicament Kelleher,” Given explained. “He’s not a kid anymore, 23 is an age where I think he should be playing regular first team football.

“The biggest problem he has is that Alisson is ahead of him. Alisson is in the prime of his life and could be for the next five or six years. Does Kelleher sit there and be happy as a number two? They’ve got Adrian who can sit on the bench and back [Alisson] up.

“For me, it’s so important to play games. He has been training there for a few years and signed a new five-year contract last summer, so he is part of the club’s long-term future.

“Even from a Liverpool point of view, they need to get him out playing, get him that experience, then bring him back and get him challenging Alisson.

“If it was me, I’d be knocking Klopp’s door down, I really would. I’d be saying that I need to go out on loan, go and play. January is a time to do that, I’d be on to my agent and manager to get me playing games.”

Caoimhin Kelleher.

And while Kelleher may remain at Liverpool until the end of the season, he does look like he is not seeing his development suffer at Anfield, for now at least.

Just last week, the former Ireland U21 starred away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and also played for the Reds in their FA Cup win at home to Shrewsbury Town.

