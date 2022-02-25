Caoimhin Kelleher details remarkable rise from Ringmahon Rangers to Wembley

Caoimhin Kelleher is gearing up to the biggest game of his career on Sunday.

Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher has detailed his remarkable rise, that has seen his go from being a striker at schoolboy club Ringmahon Rangers, to being Liverpool’s starting shot-stopper in the Carabao Cup final.

And while the story has been told countless times before, Kelleher’s journey has rarely been spoken about by himself.

During his early teenage years, Kelleher was a striker, and it was only an unforeseen series of events that saw him end up finding himself between the sticks.

But he is there now, and is gearing up towards the biggest game of his young career on Sunday against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

“I liked to play in goal with my friends and brothers, just messing about..”

Speaking to the Daily Mail this week, Kelleher detailed his remarkable journey, as he emerges from the shadows of Alisson’s grip as first-choice at Anfield.

“I was a striker for my team and I liked to play in goal with my friends and brothers, just messing about,” he explained.

“Then the keeper for the team left so I wanted to give it a go… Obviously it has worked out well!

📺 Jordan Henderson on Caoimhin Kelleher: “He has been absolutely fantastic. He is a brilliant lad. He is learning from the best keeper in the world.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fU9OXl3eHH — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 25, 2022

“I did OK in the first game but it was more that I really enjoyed playing in the position. I took a love to it and kicked on.

“It wasn’t too long after becoming a goalkeeper, maybe six to eight months, that clubs would come looking and wanting to take me on trial.

Caoimhin Kelleher.

From there, Kelleher went on to join Liverpool, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Having impressed against several Premier League sides in the Carabao Cup, including Leicester City, Arsenal and Norwich, the Irish international is going to get his Wembley chance on Sunday.

That is, however, despite the concerns of former Reds legend Jamie Carragher, who has been vocal against playing second-choice keepers in cup finals.

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool