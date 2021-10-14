Caoimhin Kelleher set to make first Premier League appearance of the season

Caoimhin Kelleher may be getting his chance in the Premier League this weekend for Liverpool.

Caoimhin Kelleher is all but set to make his first Premier League appearance of the season for Liverpool this weekend as Alisson will not make it home from South America in time to play against Watford this weekend.

The Brazilian netminder is due to play for Brazil at 1.30am on Thursday night, along with his Liverpool teammate Fabinho. As a result, Fabinho has suggested that the pair are unlikely to make it back to the UK in time for the game.

This will open up the possibility for Kelleher to make just his first start of the Premier League season for the Reds in light of the Brazilian’s absence for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Fabinho all but confirms Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for Liverpool.

After making his Ireland start last week, Kelleher is nearing his first Premier League start of the season for Liverpool – with the Corkman racking up a clean sheet for the Boys in Green on Tuesday night.

The former Ireland Under-21 stopper had precious little to do, however, with his only save coming in the dying embers of the game at the Aviva Stadium and he is now set to get his Premier League chance with Liverpool.

“I believe that this first match against Watford it will be very hard for us,” Fabinho said on his and Alisson’s situation for Saturday afternoon. “I don’t think we’ll play. Neither Alisson or myself. The match against Uruguay will be Friday overnight there [in the United Kingdom] and the match against Watford is at 12:30pm.

"I don't think we will play."#LFC's Fabinho does not believe he and Alisson will have enough time to make it back from Brazil duty for Liverpool's game against Watford on Saturday. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 14, 2021

“With all of what is involved with travel, I don’t know how much time we’ll have between one game and the other. I believe that we won’t be playing. We will also need to quarantine, but the club is still studying whether it is better to go straight to Spain to play against Atletico and quarantine there, without staying in a hotel in England.”

Klopp unimpressed as Watford refuse to reschedule game.

Fabinho and Alisson are not the only two players from Premier League clubs caught up in this impasse, with Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Leeds United’s Raphinha also implicated. Man City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are also impacted for Brazil.

Last month, Klopp cut a frustrated figure where he took aim at Watford for not agreeing to reschedule the game on account of his players’ unavailability.

“Obviously nobody thought about that [the scheduling] yet and it’s a Liverpool problem, not a problem for anybody else,” he said. “Good for Watford. I just don’t know how you can do these things and nobody reacts on the schedule.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, jurgen klopp, Liverpool