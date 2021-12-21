Liverpool hit out at League Cup scheduling as Caoimhin Kelleher eyes another start

Caoimhin Kelleher may get another chance.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has hit out at the number of games that his side have been forced to play in a short period of time.

Like many of their top-flight rivals, the Reds have been hit with a number of Covid-19 cases in recent days – with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho ruled out having tested positive for the virus.

But amid their natural frustration with the current situation engulfing the Premier League, Wednesday’s League Cup game at home to Leicester City may grant an opportunity to Caoimhin Kelleher, who is the club’s second-choice goalkeeper.

Caoimhin Kelleher set to start for Liverpool.

“We don’t look at games like this, we only look to improve our team,” Lijnders said in his pre-match press conference. “What’s more important is what we are going to do rather than who is going to play.

“If you saw our line-up against AC Milan away, everyone was probably thinking ‘wow, that’s brave’ and we only thought ‘game on’.”

Kelleher’s last Liverpool appearance came in the Premier League, in a 5-0 win away to Watford at Vicarage Road.

And in light of their apparent fitness crisis, Kelleher may be able to pounce to earn another start.

📺 Pep Lijnders on playing twice in 48 hours over Christmas: “Jurgen made this point really clear after the game. We think it is absurd that we have to play inside 48 hours.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hlLSgc88mA — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 21, 2021

“At the beginning of the season we say to the players that we want to make memories together, we want to create special games together and with the fans together, and that’s what we are going to do tomorrow,” Lijnders added.

“We’ll try to make it a cup night for the fans, full of desire with all we have and for that we need fresh legs as well. We will prepare for a strong Leicester team.”

Liverpool’s game against Leicester City takes place on Wednesday night at Anfield, with a 7.45pm kick-off. The game will not be available to watch on TV, however.

