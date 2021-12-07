Caoimhin Kelleher may start for Liverpool as Klopp admits he will make changes for AC Milan test

Jurgen Klopp hints at a possible Champions League appearance for Ireland’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Caoimhin Kelleher may be in line to make his first Champions League appearance of the season against AC Milan on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s game, the German stressed that he would be forced to rotate players in his squad for their trip to Milan.

And with Kelleher second-choice to Alisson, it seems likely that Klopp would be willing to give the Corkman his chance for the Reds on the road.

Jurgen Klopp on Caoimhin Kelleher.

“We have to rotate and we will rotate, that’s clear,” Klopp said during his pre-match press conference.

“The medical department would smash me if we played the same side again and we know that we will make changes.

“But it’s always like this. When you get fresh legs in you can play a higher energy game and have a better game, and I cannot change everyone.

“We need to still have players on the pitch and the players all understand this.”

Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool head into Tuesday’s clash in Milan with qualification to the last 16 already secured, safe in the knowledge that they will not be caught in pole position in their group.

The Reds have won five from five against Porto, Atletico Madrid and Milan before, and they will be looking to make it six from six this evening.

But this game comes at a time when they have played five matches in 14 days, and they will play even more as the month progresses. As a result, Klopp knows he must rotate to avoid injuries.

“We want to field the best possible squad for the situation we’re in,” he added. “We’ve played five games in the last 14 days, which is a lot, and after the Milan game we play a similar amount of games in a similar amount of time.”

