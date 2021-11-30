Caoimhin Kelleher set for Liverpool coaching boost as legendary World Cup winner joins Klopp’s staff

A big boost for Corkman Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ireland, and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been handed a real boost in his development at Anfield, with the arrival of a new goalkeeping coach to the club, according to GOAL.

Kelleher, 23, has been an understudy to Alisson at Anfield for the last two years, but he is starting to show glimpses of what he can do when given the opportunity to do so.

And he is likely to improve even more under the guidance of Claudio Taffarel, who joins the Reds as their new senior goalkeeping coach.

Caoimhin Kelleher to work alongside a World Cup winner at Liverpool.

55-year-old Taffarel joins the Merseysiders having represented Brazil with distinction as a player.

And while in action for the Selecao during his playing days, Taffarel won 101 caps for his country, two Copa America’s and one World Cup.

He is also currently the goalkeeping coach with the Brazilian national team, and will combine that role with his new post at Liverpool.

Liverpool are to add Brazilian legend Claudio Taffarel to their coaching staff. Recommended by Alisson, he will work alongside goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson, and combine duties with his role with the Brazil national team.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 30, 2021

Claudio Taffarel.

According to the same report, it is believed that the Brazilian’s appointment has been instigated by Alisson.

The Brazilian shot-stopper joined the Reds from AS Roma after their Champions League final defeat in 2018, and has recently penned a new six-year deal at the club.

According to the report, Taffarel will work alongside long-serving Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg – but it is unclear what role he will play going forward.

Until now, the Brazilian icon was often regarded as one of Brazil’ greatest ever goalkeepers until Ederson and Alisson began strutting their stuff.

He joined Brazil’s coaching set-up in 2014, and he remains there to this day. He will begin his work at Liverpool once he is granted a work visa.

