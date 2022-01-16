Caoimhin Kelleher reveals how he is learning from Alisson at Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher is learning from the best at Liverpool.

Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed how he is continuing to learn alongside Alisson at Liverpool, with the Corkman playing second-fiddle to the Brazilian international.

In recent weeks, Kelleher has played a key role in helping Liverpool maintain their slim title hopes, with Manchester City pulling away at the top of the table.

But despite profiting from Alisson’s unavailability, Kelleher has detailed exactly how he is continuing to develop at Anfield, with some help from the Brazil international.

Caoimhin Kelleher on Alisson: “We have Alisson, who is one of the best goalies in the world..”

“We have three goalkeeper coaches who are all exceptional coaches, who really help us, and the environment,” Kelleher told the BBC’s 5 Live.

“We have Alisson, who is one of the best goalies in the world, and Adrian as well, two experienced, senior pros.”

“There’s a tight bond and it’s a great environment to learn in and to improve in, with such experienced coaches and experienced goalies as well.”

Liverpool players mob goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher after he made two saves in the penalty shoot-out to take them through to the semi-final 🔴 👏 pic.twitter.com/vnhDqZKpLe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 22, 2021

Kelleher’s comments come just days after Shay Given, amongst many, stressed that the Corkman needs to go on loan to continue his development.

But the former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy appears to be having none of those suggestions.

“Alisson is probably one of the best and just to train with him every day, it brings your levels and standards up a bit just watching him, the techniques he uses, how calm he is in all situations,” he adds. “His positioning is very good.

“He makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult but he makes it look easy when it’s actually a great save.

“His handling is very good, catching balls that other goalkeepers would maybe parry away. If you ever need to speak to him he’s there for me.”

Caoimhin Kelleher.

While he was dropped from Liverpool’s starting XI in their Carabao Cup draw at home to Arsenal, Kelleher has impressed suitably when given the chance to.

Saying that, it remains to be seen whether or not he will feature for the Reds again in the rest of their League Cup campaign, with Jamie Carragher claiming he should not play in the competition’s final should Liverpool qualify.

