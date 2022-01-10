Liverpool goalkeeping coach believes Caoimhin Kelleher could play ‘every game’ for Ireland

Another ringing endorsement for Caoimhin Kelleher from John Achterberg.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has hailed Ireland second-choice stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, after an impressive few weeks for the Corkman.

In the absence of Liverpool’s first-choice, Alisson Becker, Kelleher has deputised between the sticks for the Reds in the Premier League and FA Cup.

His most recent outing of which saw him take on Shrewsbury Town, and although he could not keep a clean sheet, he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side on their way to a deserved win.

John Achterberg: “He’s become a man now..”

But despite suggestions that the young Irish ‘keeper ‘needs’ a loan move away from Anfield, Achterberg is pleased by the Ringmahon man’s current trajectory at the club.

“Caoimhin is doing really well. Unbelievable speed and reactions, but he’s also calm,” Achterberg told the Athletic.

“He’s become a man now. He could play every game for his national team, no danger. He has shown that he can play in the Premier League. At the moment, he’s in the right shape and in the right mindset.

“I feel confident that if Ali has an issue and cannot play, then we have someone like him to put in. It’s a good feeling for us as coaches to have.

“At some point in the future, there could be a time when Caoimhin might decide he wants to be a No 1. I have no doubt about his ability to achieve that.

“In the end, only one goalie plays for Liverpool and currently we have the best in the world in Ali. We also have one of the best young talents around in Caoimhin, so I don’t think we can complain.”

And while Achterberg’s comments may come as no real surprise to Kelleher, they do also come in a week where they have a Carabao Cup semi-final to contend with against Arsenal.

Kelleher has been Liverpool’s first-choice in cup competitions this term, but it remains to be seen whether it is him, or Alisson who starts on Thursday.

