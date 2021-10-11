Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his home debut for Ireland.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his home debut for the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

The former Ireland Under-21 shot-stopper has impressed when called upon at Anfield so far this in his career, and he is set to make his first Ireland home appearance on Tuesday night.

The Boys in Green come into Tuesday’s game off the back of a morale-boosting win away to Azerbaijan on Saturday evening as manager Stephen Kenny picked up his first competitive victory as manager.

Kelleher looking forward to ‘proud night’.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game, Ireland keeper Kelleher has said that he is relishing an exciting night for him at the Aviva Stadium, with his family set to travel to Dublin to watch him in action.

And his debut will come in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium, with 25,000 supporters expected to pack into the ground on Tuesday night.

His long-awaited debut comes as he continues his promising club form with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. He may also feature this weekend if Allison does not return from international duty early with Brazil this week.

“Hopefully I’ll get the opportunity tomorrow, it would be nice to make my first start,” Kelleher said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“I have family coming to watch the game, it’ll be special.”

Caoimhin Kelleher’s home debut for Ireland against Qatar is a long time coming.

Speaking during the last international window, Kelleher was earmarked as a potential starter for the Qatar friendly, and it appears that he has got his chance.

“I really regard Caoimhin Kelleher so highly [as well],” Kenny said about Kelleher during last month’s international window. “He is an exceptional goalkeeper but he is not playing.

“The character [Gavin] showed to save the penalty in Portugal was exceptional. Caoimhin could feature against Qatar. They are two good prospects and hopefully they can fulfill their potential now.”

